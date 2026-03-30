Newmark Brokers Sale of Seven-Building Stonemill Design Center Flex Office Campus in Costa Mesa

COSTA MESA, CALIF. — Newmark has arranged the sale of Stonemill Design Center, a flex office campus on 8.3 acres at 2915 Red Hill Ave. in Costa Mesa. Kevin Shannon, Paul Jones, Ken White, Brandon White, Chris Benton and Anthony Muhlstein of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller, an institutional investor, in the transaction. A private investor acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Totaling 127,753 square feet, the campus features seven flex office buildings that are 94 percent leased by a diverse mix of commercial, industrial and office tenants. Situated in the Greater Airport Area submarket, the property is adjacent to SR-73 Freeway and offers proximity to South Coast Plaza.