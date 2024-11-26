Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Newmark Brokers Sale of Three Metro Dallas Office Buildings Totaling 304,099 SF

by Taylor Williams

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of three office buildings totaling 304,099 square feet in the northern Dallas metro of Carrollton. The buildings are numbered 8, 9 and 10 within International Business Park, a 300-acre mixed-use development that includes retail and multifamily components. Chris Murphy, Robert Hill and Gary Carr of Newmark represented the seller, locally based developer Billingsley Co., in the transaction. The buyer was undisclosed. The campuswide occupancy rate at International Business Park was 79 percent at the time of sale.

