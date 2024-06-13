Thursday, June 13, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsMassachusettsNortheastOfficeRetail

Newmark Brokers Sale of Three Office, Retail Buildings Totaling 40,860 SF in Wellesley, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

WELLESLEY, MASS. — Newmark has brokered the sale of three office and retail buildings totaling 40,860 square feet in Wellesley, a western suburb of Boston. Retail owner-operator EDENS sold the buildings at 34-50 Central St., which were 73 percent leased at the time of sale, to locally based developer Taymil Partners for an undisclosed price. Robert Griffin, Jonathan Martin and Paul Penman of Newmark brokered the deal. David Douvadjian Sr., Timonthy O’Donnell and David Douvadjian Jr. of Newmark arranged acquisition financing.

You may also like

Welch’s to Relocate Corporate Headquarters Office to Waltham,...

Northgate Real Estate Arranges $34.8M Bankruptcy Sale of...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.5M Sale of Retail...

Amicus Therapeutics Opens 27,200 SF Office in Princeton,...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $27M Sale of La...

Net Lease Office Properties Sells Two Assets in...

Gindi Equities Acquires 243-Unit Multifamily Community in Fargo,...

SVN Chicago Commercial Arranges $3.8M Sale of Medical...

Tova Capital Acquires 18,600 SF East Willow Village...