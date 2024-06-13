Newmark Brokers Sale of Three Office, Retail Buildings Totaling 40,860 SF in Wellesley, Massachusetts

WELLESLEY, MASS. — Newmark has brokered the sale of three office and retail buildings totaling 40,860 square feet in Wellesley, a western suburb of Boston. Retail owner-operator EDENS sold the buildings at 34-50 Central St., which were 73 percent leased at the time of sale, to locally based developer Taymil Partners for an undisclosed price. Robert Griffin, Jonathan Martin and Paul Penman of Newmark brokered the deal. David Douvadjian Sr., Timonthy O’Donnell and David Douvadjian Jr. of Newmark arranged acquisition financing.