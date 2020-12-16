REBusinessOnline

Newmark Brokers Sale of Two Austin Apartment Communities Totaling 560 Units

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Elan-Apartment-Homes-Austin

Elan Apartment Homes in Austin totals 270 units. The property was built in 2007.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of Elan Apartment Homes and Parmer Place, two multifamily communities in Austin totaling 560 units. Elan Apartment Homes was built in 2007 and totals 270 units, while Parmer Place was constructed in 2008 and consists of 290 units. The two properties, which were both 95 percent occupied at the time of sale, were sold as part of a portfolio deal that also included the disposition of a 266-unit community in Morrisville, N.C. Sean Wood and Patton Jones of Newmark represented the seller, New York-based Gamma Real Estate, in the transaction. The buyer was Bluerock, a New York-based institutional alternative asset manager.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  