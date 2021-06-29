REBusinessOnline

Newmark Brokers Sale of Two Seniors Housing Properties Totaling 402 Units in North Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

DENTON AND FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of Attiva Denton and Attiva Park, two seniors housing properties totaling 402 units in North Texas. The first property totals 240 units and is located in Denton, and the second property comprises 162 units and is located on the southern side of Fort Worth. Ryan Maconachy and Chad Lavender of Newmark represented the seller, Atlanta-based multifamily development and investment firm Cortland, in the transaction. The buyer(s) was not disclosed.

 

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jun
29
Webinar: Impact Investing: ESG/C-PACE/Brownfield Remediation
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews