Newmark Brokers Sale of Two Seniors Housing Properties Totaling 402 Units in North Texas

DENTON AND FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Newmark has brokered the sale of Attiva Denton and Attiva Park, two seniors housing properties totaling 402 units in North Texas. The first property totals 240 units and is located in Denton, and the second property comprises 162 units and is located on the southern side of Fort Worth. Ryan Maconachy and Chad Lavender of Newmark represented the seller, Atlanta-based multifamily development and investment firm Cortland, in the transaction. The buyer(s) was not disclosed.