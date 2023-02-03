Newmark Brokers Sales of Two Retail Properties in Washington Totaling 124,660 SF

Sportsman’s Warehouse occupies the 57,420-square-foot retail property at 6603 W. Canal Drive in Kennewick, Wash.

KENT AND KENNEWICK, WASH. — Newmark has arranged the sales of two retail properties, totaling 124,660 square feet, in Kent and Kennewick. The assets sold for undisclosed amounts.

One property is a 67,240-square-foot vacant former Tops Foods Grocer, located at 26000 100th Pl. SE in Kent. The asset is part of the Canyon Ridge Shopping Center, which is shadow-anchored by Target, Ross Dress for Less, Old Navy and Petco.

Located at 6603 W. Canal Drive in Kennewick, the second building is a 57,420-square-foot, single-tenant property that is triple-net leased to Sportsman’s Warehouse. The property is within the Colonnade Shopping Center, which includes Ross Dress for Less, Best Buy, PetSmart and Michaels. Sportsman’s Warehouse has operated at this location for more than 20 years and recently extended its lease.

Paul Sleeth and Billy Sleeth of Newmark represented the private sellers in both transactions. Kent is a suburb of Seattle, while Kennewick is located in the southeast quadrant of the state.