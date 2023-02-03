REBusinessOnline

Newmark Brokers Sales of Two Retail Properties in Washington Totaling 124,660 SF

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Washington, Western

6603-W-Canal-Dr-Kennewick-WA

Sportsman’s Warehouse occupies the 57,420-square-foot retail property at 6603 W. Canal Drive in Kennewick, Wash.

KENT AND KENNEWICK, WASH. — Newmark has arranged the sales of two retail properties, totaling 124,660 square feet, in Kent and Kennewick. The assets sold for undisclosed amounts.

One property is a 67,240-square-foot vacant former Tops Foods Grocer, located at 26000 100th Pl. SE in Kent. The asset is part of the Canyon Ridge Shopping Center, which is shadow-anchored by Target, Ross Dress for Less, Old Navy and Petco.

Located at 6603 W. Canal Drive in Kennewick, the second building is a 57,420-square-foot, single-tenant property that is triple-net leased to Sportsman’s Warehouse. The property is within the Colonnade Shopping Center, which includes Ross Dress for Less, Best Buy, PetSmart and Michaels. Sportsman’s Warehouse has operated at this location for more than 20 years and recently extended its lease.

Paul Sleeth and Billy Sleeth of Newmark represented the private sellers in both transactions. Kent is a suburb of Seattle, while Kennewick is located in the southeast quadrant of the state.





Top Stories

Market Reports




Insights

Financing:
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD/FHA, USDA and Proprietary

Property Specialties:
> Conventional Multifamily
> Affordable Housing
       Affordable Housing Investment Sales
> Small Balance Multifamily Loans
> Manufactured Housing
>Seniors Housing & Healthcare

Click for Locations
Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
Interface Student Housing 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  