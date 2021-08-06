REBusinessOnline

Newmark Directs $8.3M Sale of Lakeshore Village Marketplace in Moreno Valley

Lakeshore-Village-Marketplace-Moreno-Valley-CA

Lakeshore Village Marketplace in Moreno Valley, Calif., features 80,000 square feet of retail space.

MORENO VALLEY, CALIF. — Newmark has arranged the sale of Lakeshore Village Marketplace, a neighborhood shopping center located in Moreno Valley. A Southern California-based private party acquired the retail property from an entity doing business as Lakeshore Plaza Holdings LLC for $8.3 million.

Situated at 23575 Sunnymead Parkway, Lakeshore Village Marketplace features 80,000 square feet of retail space. The transaction also includes a 2.3-acre land parcel adjacent to the retail center.

Lakeshore Village Marketplace has maintained a steady 87 percent occupancy rate to tenants including Armando’s Mexican Restaurant, Espresso & Cupcake Café, S Bar & Grill, Oishii Sushi, Del Taco and Jack in the Box.

Mario Alvarez Jr. and Pablo Rodriguez of Newmark represented the seller in the deal.

