Newmark Directs $8.3M Sale of Lakeshore Village Marketplace in Moreno Valley

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Lakeshore Village Marketplace in Moreno Valley, Calif., features 80,000 square feet of retail space.

MORENO VALLEY, CALIF. — Newmark has arranged the sale of Lakeshore Village Marketplace, a neighborhood shopping center located in Moreno Valley. A Southern California-based private party acquired the retail property from an entity doing business as Lakeshore Plaza Holdings LLC for $8.3 million.

Situated at 23575 Sunnymead Parkway, Lakeshore Village Marketplace features 80,000 square feet of retail space. The transaction also includes a 2.3-acre land parcel adjacent to the retail center.

Lakeshore Village Marketplace has maintained a steady 87 percent occupancy rate to tenants including Armando’s Mexican Restaurant, Espresso & Cupcake Café, S Bar & Grill, Oishii Sushi, Del Taco and Jack in the Box.

Mario Alvarez Jr. and Pablo Rodriguez of Newmark represented the seller in the deal.