Newmark Facilitates $150.7M Sale of 306,809 SF Creative Workplace Campus in Playa Vista, California

PLAYA VISTA, CALIF. — Newmark has arranged the sale of ilo at Playa Vista, a 306,809-square-foot creative office workplace campus in Playa Vista. Barings acquired the asset from Clarion Partners for $150. 7 million.

Kevin Shannon, Ken White, Rob Hannan, Laura Stumm and Michael Moll of Newmark represented the seller in the deal. Jonathan Firestone, Blake Thompson and Henry Cassiday of Newmark Global Debt & Structured Finance provided support on debt strategy and financing considerations throughout the transaction process.

The two-building, mixed-used campus has attracted 78,000 square feet of new leasing over the past 24 months. Delivered in 2010, the property has maintained an average occupancy level of more than 90 percent since it was redesigned by Gensler in 2016.