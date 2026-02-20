Newmark Facilitates $44.5M Sale of Three-Building Office Portfolio in Richmond

RICHMOND, VA. — Newmark has facilitated the $44.5 million sale of a three-building office portfolio located in Richmond. Will Bradley and Mark Williford of Newmark represented the seller, Minneapolis-based Onward Investors, in the transaction. Onward Investors originally purchased the complex about 18 months prior for $31 million, as reported by Richmond BizSense. The buyer was not disclosed.

Situated at 5600-5640 Cox Road, the portfolio totals 300,364 square feet. The office buildings were fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including data center operator Black Knight, the Commonwealth of Virginia’s Department of Social Services and local water treatment firm ChemTreat.