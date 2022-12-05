REBusinessOnline

Newmark Negotiates $98M Sale of Luma Headwaters Apartments in Orlando

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Built in 2020, Luma Headwaters features 328 units at 4000 Headwaters Way in Orlando.

ORLANDO, FLA. — Newmark has brokered the $98 million sale of Luma Headwaters, a 328-unit multifamily community located at 4000 Headwaters Way in Orlando. Scott Ramey, Brad Downing, Patrick Dufour, Paul Grant and Ryan Moody of Newmark represented the seller, Waypoint Residential, in the transaction. Newmark also arranged a Freddie Mac loan assumption process and secured additional financing on behalf of the buyer, Houston-based Venterra Realty. Matt Williams, Kyle Schlitt, Rob Wright and James Maynard of Newmark arranged the $5.7 million supplemental loan.

