Newmark Facilitates Sale of 132,207 SF Office Property in Suburban Baltimore

HUNT VALLEY, MD. — Newmark has facilitated the sale of 40 Wight Avenue, a 132,207-square-foot office property located in Hunt Valley, roughly 18 miles north of Baltimore. Built in 2017, the five-story office tower is situated near Hunt Valley Towne Center and a light rail station.

Amenities at the property include an outdoor patio area, ample natural lighting and dining and retail offerings. The office complex was 90 percent leased at the time of sale.

Nicholas Signor, Cristopher Abramson and Ben McCarty of Newmark represented the seller, an undisclosed national REIT, in the transaction. The buyer was an affiliate of Minnesota-based Onward Investors. The sales price was not disclosed.