Newmark, Greystone Arrange $560M Refinancing of Manhattan Apartment Tower

NEW YORK CITY — Newmark and Greystone have jointly arranged $560 million in floating-rate debt for the refinancing of 3ELEVEN, a 60-story, 938-unit apartment tower in Manhattan. The site at the corner of 11th Avenue and West 29th Street lies at the intersection of the borough’s Hudson Yards and West Chelsea neighborhoods. Units come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include pool with cabanas, fitness center with a yoga studio, theater, coworking spaces with conference rooms, music practice rooms and multiple outdoor gathering areas, including a 42nd-floor terrace and dedicated dog runs. Jordan Roeschlaub, Nick Scribani and Jonathan Firestone of Newmark collaborated with Drew Fletcher, Paul Fried and Bryan Grover of Greystone to originate the debt, which retires a senior construction loan provided by HSBC. The borrower, a partnership between Ares Corp. and Douglaston Development, originally announced the project in summer 2019 and completed construction in summer 2023. At the time of the loan closing, 3ELEVEN was 99 percent occupied.