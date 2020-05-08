REBusinessOnline

Newmark Knight Frank Arranges $43M Refinancing Loan for New Apartment Complex in Charlotte

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, North Carolina, Southeast

Communal amenities at Arlo Apartment Homes in Charlotte include a pool, outdoor kitchen, rooftop lounge, fitness center, club room with a gaming lounge, courtyard, pet spa and grooming lounge and a bike storage and repair station.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has arranged a $43 million refinancing loan for Arlo Apartment Homes, a 286-unit community in Charlotte. The property, which was built in 2018, offers studio through three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a pool, outdoor kitchen, rooftop lounge, fitness center, club room with a gaming lounge, courtyard, pet spa and grooming lounge and a bike storage and repair station. The community is situated at 1331 W. Morehead St., two miles west of downtown Charlotte. Chris Caison and Josh Davis of NKF arranged the loan through an undisclosed insurance company on behalf of the borrower, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc.

