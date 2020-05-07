Newmark Knight Frank Arranges $49M Sale of Multifamily Community in Greensboro, North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has arranged the $49 million sale of Brassfield Park, a 336-unit multifamily community in Greensboro. The community comprises 326,828 square feet and was built in 1997. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a fitness center, pool with gazebo area, outdoor grill and kitchen area, 24-hour package receiving lockers, pet care stations, dog park, tennis court and a playground. Brassfield Park is situated at 1921 New Garden Road, seven miles northwest of downtown Greensboro. Sean Wood, John Heimburger, Dean Smith, Alex Okulski, John Munroe and Jason Kon of NKF represented the seller, Raleigh, N.C.-based Chaucer Creek Capital, in the transaction. Josh Davis and Chris Caison of NKF originated a $39.1 million Freddie Mac acquisition loan on behalf of the buyer, Viola, N.Y.-based White Eagle Property Group.