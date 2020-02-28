Newmark Knight Frank Arranges $58M Sale of Multifamily Community in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has arranged the $58 million sale of Serramar Apartments, a 302-unit multifamily community in Fort Lauderdale. The property, which was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale, was built in 1986. The property comprises 23 two-story buildings offering one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a recently renovated clubhouse, business center, basketball court, two swimming pools and a fitness center. The seller, Bar Invest Group, acquired the property in 2016 and invested $44 million in upgrades and renovated 25 percent of the units. Hampton Beebe and Avery Klann of NKF represented the seller in the transaction. Milbrook Properties purchased the asset.