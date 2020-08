Newmark Knight Frank Brokers Sale of 99,768 SF Medical Office Building in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Texas

BELLAIRE, TEXAS — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has brokered the sale of a 99,768-square-foot medical office building located at 5420 West Loop S. in the Houston suburb of Bellaire. Chad Lavender and Ryan Maconachy of NKF represented the seller, EPC Sparti LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was Bellaire 5420 APL MP LLC.