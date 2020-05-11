REBusinessOnline

Newmark Knight Frank Negotiates Sale of 288-Unit Multifamily Community in Durham

Communal amenities at Southpoint Crossing include a 24-hour fitness center, pool with lounge, a 24-hour business center, grilling area with picnic tables, playground, dog park and Amazon Hub package lockers.

DURHAM, N.C. — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has negotiated the sale of Southpoint Crossing, a 288-unit multifamily community in Durham. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans ranging from 635 to 1,301 square feet. The asset was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale. Communal amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, pool with lounge, a 24-hour business center, grilling area with picnic tables, playground, dog park and Amazon Hub package lockers. The seller, New York City-based Duck Pond Realty, upgraded several unit interiors with new appliances, resurfaced counters and faux-wood flooring in kitchens and bathrooms. The community is located at 1800 Southpoint Crossing Drive, seven miles south of downtown Durham. Toronto-based Starlight Investments purchased the property for an undisclosed amount. Sean Wood, John Heimburger, Dean Smith, Alex Okulski, John Munroe and Jason Kon of NKF represented the seller in the transaction.

