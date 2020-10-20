Newmark Knight Frank Rebrands as Newmark

NEW YORK CITY — Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) has rebranded itself as Newmark, a strategic move that reflects a more forward-thinking vision for providing a full suite of commercial real estate services, company officials announced on Monday. Newmark’s primary impetus for rebranding is to outwardly reflect the organization’s evolution into a global commercial real estate leader on the forefront of industry trends, with a progressive standout industry culture. Newmark will maintain its alliance with London-based global real estate consulting firm Knight Frank, both domestically and abroad.