Newmark Knight Frank Rebrands as Newmark

Posted on by in Company News, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) has rebranded itself as Newmark, a strategic move that reflects a more forward-thinking vision for providing a full suite of commercial real estate services, company officials announced on Monday. Newmark’s primary impetus for rebranding is to outwardly reflect the organization’s evolution into a global commercial real estate leader on the forefront of industry trends, with a progressive standout industry culture. Newmark will maintain its alliance with London-based global real estate consulting firm Knight Frank, both domestically and abroad.

