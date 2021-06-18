REBusinessOnline

NewMark Merrill Acquires 292,309 SF Bricktown Square Retail Center in Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

Bonnie Investment Group sold Bricktown Square for an undisclosed price.

CHICAGO — NewMark Merrill Cos. Inc., a shopping center owner based in Woodland Hills, Calif., has acquired Bricktown Square in Chicago for an undisclosed price. The 292,309-square-foot retail center is home to Ross Dress for Less, Harbor Freight Tools, Aldi, XSport Fitness, DD’s Discounts and Farmer’s Best Fresh Market. NewMark Merrill plans to enhance the asset with investments in deferred maintenance and updates such as new signage. Bonnie Investment Group was the seller. ReCap, the real estate subsidiary of RGA Real Insurance Group of America, provided acquisition financing.

Sandy Sigal, Jim Patton, Brad Pearl, Sandra Kist and Susan Rorison represented NewMark Merrill on an internal basis. NewMark Merrill currently owns and operates three other retail properties in the Chicagoland area, including Stony Island Plaza in Chicago, Stratford Crossing in Bloomingdale and Winston Plaza in Melrose Park.

