NORTHRIDGE, CALIF. — NewMark Merrill Cos. has acquired Corbin & Parthenia, an 83,668-square-foot retail center located in Northridge, roughly 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

The buyer plans to invest in maintenance and upgrades to the property.

Jim Patton and Greg Giacopuzzi of NewMark Merrill arranged the transaction, in collaboration with Greg Offsay and Carol Marmor of Illi Commercial. The seller and price were not disclosed.