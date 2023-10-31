NewMark Merrill Acquires Two Retail Centers in Chicago

CHICAGO — NewMark Merrill Cos. Inc. has acquired Pulaski Promenade and Midway Square in Chicago for undisclosed prices.

Pulaski Promenade totals 122,710 square feet and is situated on 10.5 acres along Pulaski Road. The center is fully leased to tenants such as Marshalls, Shoe Carnival, Ross Dress for Less, PetSmart, Ulta and Carter’s. DRA/Pine Tree was the seller.

Midway Square totals 55,332 square feet and is located at the corner of Pulaski Road and South Archer Avenue. The center is 92 percent leased to tenants such as Dollar Tree, Chase Bank, T-Mobile and Sally’s Beauty. TRC Retail was the seller.

With these two acquisitions, NewMark Merrill now owns and operates six properties in metro Chicago representing more than 1.5 million square feet and over $220 million in value. The company plans to make various upgrades to both Pulaski Promenade and Midway Square. Sandy Sigal, Jim Patton, Brad Pearl, Sandra Kist and Susan Rorison represented NewMark Merrill on an internal basis. Rick Drogosz of Mid-America and Danny Spitz and Jason St. John of Greenstone Partners represented the sellers.