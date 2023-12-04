Monday, December 4, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The-Collection-Janss-Marketplace-Thousand-Oaks-CA
Nordstrom Rack, DSW and Dave & Buster’s are tenants at the 172,008-square-foot The Collection at Janss Marketplace in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRetailWestern

NewMark Merrill Buys 172,008 SF Collection at Janss Marketplace Retail Center in Thousand Oaks, California

by Amy Works

THOUSAND OAKS, CALIF. — NewMark Merrill Cos. has acquired a 172,008-square-foot retail center, which it has renamed the Collection at Janss Marketplace, in the Los Angeles suburb of Thousand Oaks. Seritage Retail Group sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

With this purchase, NewMark Merrill is responsible for the oversight of new acquisition and the adjacent 458,000-square-foot Janss Marketplace for a combined 630,000-square-foot regional center.

Originally built as a multi-story Sears department, The Collection was over 60 percent leased to Dave & Buster’s, DSW and Nordstrom Rack at the time of sale. The property shares parking and access points with the adjoining center, including a newly remodeled Regal Cinemas and Gold’s Gym.

Sandy Sigal, Jim Patton, Brad Pearl, Sandra Kist and Susan Rorison of Newmark Merrill oversaw the acquisition. Phil Voorhees and Jimmy Slusher of CBRE represented the seller in the deal. Bryna Gortikov with Gortikov Financial secured financing for the deal from Prime Finance.

You may also like

Voya Investment Management Provides $37.5M in Financing for...

O,R&L Commercial Arranges $7M Sale of Mixed-Use Property...

TFE Properties Acquires 30,230 SF Industrial Building in...

NEPCG Negotiates $3.1M Sale of Multifamily Property in...

Private Seller Divests of 200,443 SF Office Building...

MetLife Provides $22.5M Acquisition Financing for Hampton Inn...

PSRS Arranges $11M Refinancing for Sunny Hills Business...

Ware Malcomb Completes 92,000 SF Build-to-Suit Industrial Building...

Interra Realty Brokers $3.4M Sale of Chicago Multifamily...