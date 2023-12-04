NewMark Merrill Buys 172,008 SF Collection at Janss Marketplace Retail Center in Thousand Oaks, California

THOUSAND OAKS, CALIF. — NewMark Merrill Cos. has acquired a 172,008-square-foot retail center, which it has renamed the Collection at Janss Marketplace, in the Los Angeles suburb of Thousand Oaks. Seritage Retail Group sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

With this purchase, NewMark Merrill is responsible for the oversight of new acquisition and the adjacent 458,000-square-foot Janss Marketplace for a combined 630,000-square-foot regional center.

Originally built as a multi-story Sears department, The Collection was over 60 percent leased to Dave & Buster’s, DSW and Nordstrom Rack at the time of sale. The property shares parking and access points with the adjoining center, including a newly remodeled Regal Cinemas and Gold’s Gym.

Sandy Sigal, Jim Patton, Brad Pearl, Sandra Kist and Susan Rorison of Newmark Merrill oversaw the acquisition. Phil Voorhees and Jimmy Slusher of CBRE represented the seller in the deal. Bryna Gortikov with Gortikov Financial secured financing for the deal from Prime Finance.