CVS/pharmacy occupies the 28,800-square-foot retail building within Placentia Town Center in Placentia, Calif.
NewMark Merrill Buys 28,800 SF CVS-Occupied Retail Building in Placentia, California

by Amy Works

PLACENTIA, CALIF. — NewMark Merrill Cos. has acquired a retail building within Placentia Town Center, a 142,666-square-foot shopping center in the Orange County city of Placentia, for an undisclosed price.

CVS/pharmacy occupies the 28,800-square-foot retail building. With the acquisition of the CVS building, NewMark Merrill now owns the entire shopping center. Additional tenants include Marshalls, Ross Dress for Less, Massage Envy, Philly’s Best, KC Nails, Avalon Bagels, Courtesy Cleaners, Mr. D’s Diner & Bar, Uptown Cheapskate and Beauty Avenue.  

Greg Giacopuzzi of NewMark Merrill, along with Tony Veiller of Pegasus Investments, represented NewMark Merrill in the transaction.

