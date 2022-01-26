REBusinessOnline

NewMark Merrill Cos. Acquires North Broadway Plaza Shopping Center in Santa Maria, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

North-Broadway-Plaza-Santa-Maria-CA

Food Maxx and CVS/pharmacy are tenants at North Broadway Plaza in Santa Maria, Calif.

SANTA MARIA, CALIF. — Woodland Hills-based NewMark Merrill Cos. has purchased North Broadway Plaza, a grocery-anchored neighborhood retail center at the northeast corner of North Broadway and East Grant Street in Santa Maria. Terms of the transaction were not released.

North Broadway Plaza features 97,555 square feet of retail space. Current tenants include Food Maxx and CVS/pharmacy.

Reza Investment Group represented NewMark Merrill and the seller in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
27
Webinar: Increase Seniors Housing NOI & Equity Value with IoT Water-Leak Mitigation Technology
Feb
3
Seniors Housing Policy Outlook: What Will Impact Operations, Investment & Development in 2022?
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  