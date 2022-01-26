NewMark Merrill Cos. Acquires North Broadway Plaza Shopping Center in Santa Maria, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Food Maxx and CVS/pharmacy are tenants at North Broadway Plaza in Santa Maria, Calif.

SANTA MARIA, CALIF. — Woodland Hills-based NewMark Merrill Cos. has purchased North Broadway Plaza, a grocery-anchored neighborhood retail center at the northeast corner of North Broadway and East Grant Street in Santa Maria. Terms of the transaction were not released.

North Broadway Plaza features 97,555 square feet of retail space. Current tenants include Food Maxx and CVS/pharmacy.

Reza Investment Group represented NewMark Merrill and the seller in the deal.