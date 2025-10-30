Thursday, October 30, 2025
Rialto-Village-Rialto-CA
Rialto Village in Rialto, Calif., totals 92,000 square feet and was fully leased at the time of sale.
NewMark Merrill Cos. Sells 92,000 SF Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Southern California

by Amy Works

RIALTO, CALIF. — NewMark Merrill Cos. has sold Rialto Village, a 92,000-square-foot shopping center located in the Inland Empire city of Rialto. NewMark Merrill, which developed and constructed the center, will continue to manage the property on behalf of the buyer, Langdon Street Capital.

Chris Renard of Commercial Realty Consultants arranged acquisition financing for the deal. Reza Etedali, Ramez Barsoum and Aaron Bettencourt of REZA Investment Group represented NewMark Merrill and Langdon Street Capital, while Sandy Sigal, James Patton, Brad Pearl and Sandra Kist of NewMark Merrill oversaw the transaction.

Sprouts Farmers Market anchors Rialto Village, which was fully leased at the time of sale. Other tenants at the property include Burlington, Ulta Beauty, Five Below, In-N-Out Burger, Coffee Bean, Cold Stone Creamery, Nekter Juice Bar, Sharetea, The Joint Chiropractic, Ahipoki Bowl, Arrowhead Credit Union, Taquería 2 Potrillos and Mattress Firm.

