The second phase of Desert Sky Plaza in Victorville, Calif., will feature 297,363 square feet of retail space.
NewMark Merrill-Led Partnership to Develop 297,363 SF Retail Center in Victorville, California

by Amy Works

VICTORVILLE, CALIF. — NewMark Merrill Cos., in partnership with World Premier Investments and R.Y. Properties, has received entitlements to develop Desert Sky Plaza II, a 30-acre shopping center at the southeast corner of Roy Rogers Drive and Amargosa Road in Victorville. NewMark Merrill is slated to break ground on the project in the second quarter of 2026 with the opening planned for fall 2027.

Designed by Architects Orange and Kimley-Horn, Desert Sky Plaza II will be the second phase of the existing Desert Sky Plaza, which is anchored by The Home Depot. The new phase, anchored by Target and Burlington, will offer 297,363 square feet of retail space. Desert Sky Plaza is roughly 70 percent pre-committed but still has availability for tenants ranging from 1,500 square feet to 25,000 square feet.

Greg Giacopuzzi and Darren Bovard of NewMark Merrill are overseeing leasing at the center.

