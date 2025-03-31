Monday, March 31, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
2655-2665-Melrose-Dr-Vista-CA
Dutch Bros Coffee and Wendy’s are tenants at Melrose Landing in Vista, Calif.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRetailWestern

NewMark Merrill South Sells Two-Building Melrose Landing Retail Property in Vista, California

by Amy Works

VISTA, CALIF. — San Diego-based NewMark Merrill South, a subsidiary of NewMark Merrill Cos., has completed the disposition of Melrose Landing, a retail property at 2655-2665 Melrose Drive in Vista. The two single-tenant buildings, located at the corner of South Melrose Drive and Faraday Avenue, were preleased to Dutch Bros Coffee and Wendy’s prior to construction.

Nouretsu Investments LLC acquired the Dutch Bros Coffee building for $2.7 million. Pat Luther of SRS Real Estate Partners represents the seller, while Jason Ehrenpreis of CBM1 represented the buyer in the deal.

Tetrad Investments LLC purchased the Wendy’s property for $2.6 million. Kevin Barry of Irish Commercial represented the buyer, while NewMark Merrill South was self-represented in the transaction.

NewMark Merrill’s acquisition, development, financing and leasing team for the project included John Hickman, Barret Bradley, Robert Mendoza and Sandra Kist.

You may also like

JLL Negotiates Sale of Three Houston Self-Storage Facilities...

Apricus Realty, ABR Capital Buy 11-Acre IOS Property...

Brinkmann, Cohen-Esrey Complete 113-Unit Panorama Heights Affordable Housing...

PACE Loan Group Provides $22.4M C-PACE Refinancing for...

Naturally Affordable Housing Receives $10.1M Bridge Loan for...

NorthPeak Commercial Brokers Sale of Inn the Clouds...

Friedman Brokers $16.9M Sale of Apartment Community in...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $9M Sale of Grocery...

Huff, Niehaus & Associates Negotiates Sale of 111-Room...