Friday, May 2, 2025
DevelopmentIllinoisMidwestRetail

NewMark Merrill to Complete $1.5M Remodel of Bricktown Square Shopping Center in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — NewMark Merrill Cos. Inc. has unveiled plans for a $1.5 million renovation of Bricktown Square, a 292,309-square-foot shopping center in Chicago. Improvements will include combining two existing spaces into a single larger space for a new Skechers location; completing façade renovations and new paint to the buildings occupied by ATI, Harbor Freight and LA Fitness; adding new signage and wayfinding; and painting the entire property with a new color scheme. Two new tenants, Okini Buffet and Kinship Health, are slated to open later this year. Since acquiring the property in June 2021, NewMark Merrill has renewed four tenants and generated a 39 percent increase in customer foot traffic, according to Placer.ai. Bricktown Square is now 98 percent leased.

