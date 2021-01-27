REBusinessOnline

Newmark Negotiates $100M Sale of Manufactured Housing Community Across Five States

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Indiana, Midwest, Multifamily, Nebraska, Wisconsin

ILLINOIS, INDIANA, KENTUCKY, NEBRASKA AND WISCONSIN — Newmark has negotiated the sale of the Midwest MHC Portfolio for $100 million. The portfolio spans 21 manufactured housing communities comprising 2,789 sites throughout Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Nebraska and Wisconsin. The portfolio was 83 percent occupied at the time of sale. Andrew Shih and Todd Fletcher of Newmark’s Manufactured Housing Group represented the undisclosed seller. Salt Lake City-based private investment group OZ Impact Funds was the buyer.

