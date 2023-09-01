Newmark Negotiates $103.5M Sale of 14-Building Industrial Portfolio in Fremont, California

FREMONT, CALIF. — Newmark has arranged the sale of Bayside Industrial Portfolio, a 14-property industrial portfolio in Fremont. CIP Real Estate acquired the asset from an undisclosed seller for $103.5 million.

At the time of sale, the 352,280-square-foot portfolio was 91 percent occupied by 80 tenants. The properties feature flexible industrial spaces ranging from 2,500 square feet to 25,000 square feet, 16-foot clear heights, ample power distribution throughout the campus, truck courts with depths up to 140 feet and a mix of at-grade and dock-high doors.

Steven Golubchik, Edmund Najera, Jonathan Schaefler and Darren Hollak of Newmark represented the seller in the deal. Ramsey Daya and Chris Moritz of Newmark’s Debt and Structured Finance group arranged $63 million in acquisition financing, in the form of debt, for the buyer.