Friday, September 1, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Bayside-Industrial-Portfolio-Fremont-CA
Located in Fremont, Calif., Bayside Industrial Portfolio features 14 buildings offering a total of 352,280 square feet of industrial space.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

Newmark Negotiates $103.5M Sale of 14-Building Industrial Portfolio in Fremont, California

by Amy Works

FREMONT, CALIF. — Newmark has arranged the sale of Bayside Industrial Portfolio, a 14-property industrial portfolio in Fremont. CIP Real Estate acquired the asset from an undisclosed seller for $103.5 million.

At the time of sale, the 352,280-square-foot portfolio was 91 percent occupied by 80 tenants. The properties feature flexible industrial spaces ranging from 2,500 square feet to 25,000 square feet, 16-foot clear heights, ample power distribution throughout the campus, truck courts with depths up to 140 feet and a mix of at-grade and dock-high doors.

Steven Golubchik, Edmund Najera, Jonathan Schaefler and Darren Hollak of Newmark represented the seller in the deal. Ramsey Daya and Chris Moritz of Newmark’s Debt and Structured Finance group arranged $63 million in acquisition financing, in the form of debt, for the buyer.

You may also like

Developer Receives $52M Construction Loan for The Somm...

Berkadia Arranges Sale of 348-Unit Broadstone Cavora Apartment...

Jewell Capital Sells SanTan Gateway North Shopping Center...

Newmark Brokers $1.4M Sale of Residential Development Site...

UMOJA Supply Chain Solutions Signs 176,152 SF Industrial...

Auto Parts Manufacturer Preleases 150,512 SF Industrial Lease...

Transwestern Brokers Sale of Office Building to Be...

JLL Arranges $8.5M Sale of Historic Apartment, Retail...

Agile Cold Storage to Open 275,000 SF Facility...