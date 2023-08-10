Newmark Negotiates 105,840 SF Industrial Lease in Manor, Texas

MANOR, TEXAS — Newmark has negotiated a 105,840-square-foot industrial lease in Manor, a northeastern suburb of Austin. The tenant, Ultra Clean Technology Systems & Service Inc., will occupy space at Crossroads Logistics Center. Phase I of the development, construction of which is underway, will consist of three buildings totaling approximately 483,000 square feet. Joshua LaFico of Newmark represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. JLL represented the landlord, an affiliate of HPI Real Estate Services. Crossroads Logistics Center will total roughly 1.1 million square feet at full buildout.