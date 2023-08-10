Thursday, August 10, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

Newmark Negotiates 105,840 SF Industrial Lease in Manor, Texas

by Taylor Williams

MANOR, TEXAS — Newmark has negotiated a 105,840-square-foot industrial lease in Manor, a northeastern suburb of Austin. The tenant, Ultra Clean Technology Systems & Service Inc., will occupy space at Crossroads Logistics Center. Phase I of the development, construction of which is underway, will consist of three buildings totaling approximately 483,000 square feet. Joshua LaFico of Newmark represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. JLL represented the landlord, an affiliate of HPI Real Estate Services. Crossroads Logistics Center will total roughly 1.1 million square feet at full buildout.

You may also like

JLL Brokers Sale of 261,730 SF Eastchase Market...

Hicks Ventures to Develop 200,000 SF Mass-Timber Office...

Floor & Décor to Open Warehouse Store, Design...

HASA Signs 33,550 SF Industrial Lease in Rhome,...

Blue Ox Group Arranges Sale of 9,200 SF...

Stos Partners Divests of $26.5M Manufacturing Building in...

Sealy & Co. Acquires 265,700 SF Altus Commerce...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $13.5M Sale of Industrial...

Fastener Dimensions Acquires 60,000 SF Industrial Building in...