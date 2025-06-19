Thursday, June 19, 2025
The new ownership of 101 Station Landing in Medfor, Massachusetts, did not specify details of its capital improvement plans, but the building has averaged 96 percent occupancy over the past decade, according to Newmark.
Newmark Negotiates $11.7M Sale of Office Building in Medford, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

MEDFORD, MASS. — Newmark has negotiated the $11.7 million sale of 101 Station Landing, a 160,482-square-foot office building located north of downtown Boston in Medford. The five-story, transit-oriented building includes a café, outdoor plazas and garage parking. Robert Griffin, Edward Maher, Matthew Pullen, James Tribble, Samantha Hallowell, William Sleeper, Joseph Alvarado and Casey Valente of Newmark represented the seller, James Campbell Co., in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, locally based investment firm RJK, which plans to implement capital improvements.

