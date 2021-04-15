Newmark Negotiates 128,000 SF Industrial Lease in Lansdale, Pennsylvania

LANSDALE, PA. — Newmark has negotiated a 128,000-square-foot industrial lease at 1180 Church Road in Lansdale, about 30 miles north of Philadelphia. According to LoopNet Inc., the property spans 452,323 square feet, sits on 37.2 acres and features clear heights of 20 to 24 feet. Justin Bell of Newmark represented the tenant, logistics firm Hughes Relocation Services, in the lease negotiations. Velocity Venture Partners owns the building.