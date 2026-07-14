Newmark Negotiates $132M Sale of Industrial Park in Woodbridge, Virginia

WOODBRIDGE, VA. — Newmark has negotiated the $132 million sale of Featherstone Industrial Park, a 13-building, 734,606-square-foot industrial property in Woodbridge, a city in Northern Virginia that sits about 23 miles from Washington, D.C. The park is located about three miles from I-95 and was fully leased to 45 tenants at the time of sale. The acquisition includes industrial outdoor storage (IOS) and redevelopment opportunities.

Ben McCarty, Cris Abramson, Will Bradley, Dustin Volz and Nick Signor of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was also not released, but Washington Business Journal reports that an affiliate of Boston-based TA Realty purchased the park from Rosenthal Properties and Stockbridge.