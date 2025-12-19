Newmark Negotiates $132M Sale of Office Property in Needham, Massachusetts

NEEDHAM, MASS. — Newmark has negotiated the $132 million sale of 140 Kendrick Street, a 400,00-square-foot office property in Needham, located southwest of Boston. Wellington Management anchors the property, which comprises three interconnected buildings that are also home to tenants such as Clarks, CyberArk and Focus Partners Wealth. Robert Griffin, Edward Maher, Matthew Pullen, James Tribble, Samantha Hallowell and William Sleeper of Newmark represented the seller, BXP (formerly known as Boston Properties), in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, a partnership between Cross Ocean Partners and Lincoln Property Co.