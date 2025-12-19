Friday, December 19, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
140-Kendrick-Street-Needham-Massachusetts
According to the deal team, one of the three office buildings that comprises 140 Kendrick Street in Needham represents the first net-zero, carbon-neutral repositioning of its scale in Massachusetts.
AcquisitionsMassachusettsNortheastOffice

Newmark Negotiates $132M Sale of Office Property in Needham, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

NEEDHAM, MASS. — Newmark has negotiated the $132 million sale of 140 Kendrick Street, a 400,00-square-foot office property in Needham, located southwest of Boston. Wellington Management anchors the property, which comprises three interconnected buildings that are also home to tenants such as Clarks, CyberArk and Focus Partners Wealth. Robert Griffin, Edward Maher, Matthew Pullen, James Tribble, Samantha Hallowell and William Sleeper of Newmark represented the seller, BXP (formerly known as Boston Properties), in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, a partnership between Cross Ocean Partners and Lincoln Property Co.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers 312-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in...

JLL Arranges Sale of 172-Unit Luxury Active Adult...

Torcon Completes $35M Academic Project in Central New...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.2M Sale of Shopping...

Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $6.5M Acquisition Loan for...

Stonegate Group Delivers 46-Unit Multifamily Project in Natick,...

Crescent Communities, Fortius Capital Sell 449,069 SF Industrial...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of 134,832 SF...

Highline Acquires Shopping Center in Conyers, Georgia for...