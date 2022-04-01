Newmark Negotiates $145M Sale of Governor Park Office Portfolio in San Diego

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Western

Governor Park Portfolio in San Diego features the 70,987-square-foot 6200 Greenwich Drive and the 141,214-square-foot 6220 Greenwich Drive.

SAN DIEGO — Newmark has arranged the sale of Governor Park Portfolio, an office campus with life sciences redevelopment potential located at 6200 and 6220 Greenwich Drive in San Diego. The buildings traded for $145 million.

The portfolio comprises two office buildings situated on individual parcels. The building at 6200 Greenwich Drive offers 70,987 square feet and situated on 4.4 acres. The asset is 100 percent leased to University of California, San Diego (UCSD) through May 2026.

The building at 6220 Greenwich Drive totals 141,214 square feet on a 6.2-acre parcel. The 6220 building is fully leased to Mitchell International through October 2025.

The portfolio has been institutionally owned and operated since the buildings were originally developed. It is serviced by ample surface parking, as well as a five-story parking facility, providing an above-market-standard parking ratio.

Kevin Shannon, Brunson Howard, Paul Jones and Ken White of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.