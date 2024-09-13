Friday, September 13, 2024
Newmark Negotiates 15,000 SF Office Headquarters Lease at The Farm in Allen, Texas

by Taylor Williams

ALLEN, TEXAS — Newmark has negotiated an 15,000-square-foot office headquarters lease at The Farm, a 135-acre mixed-use development located in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Allen. The tenant, Fibergrate Structures, a provider of composite building materials and anti-slip surfaces, will move in to the 102,000-square-foot FARMWorks One building early next year. Nathan Durham and Duane Hendley of Newmark represented the landlord, JaRyCo, in the lease negotiations. Mac Morse, Jakey Younger and Scott Morse with Citadel Partners represented the tenant.

