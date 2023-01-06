Newmark Negotiates 15,186 SF Office Lease in Bloomfield, New Jersey
BLOOMFIELD, N.J. — Newmark has negotiated a 15,186-square-foot office lease in the Northern New Jersey community of Bloomfield. The tenant, Technogym, a provider of equipment and digital technologies for the fitness industry, will occupy space at the 400,000-square-foot Broadacres Office Park. Jeff Schotz, Dan Reider and Peter Kasparian of Newmark represented the landlord, ERCT Capital Group, in the lease negotiations.
