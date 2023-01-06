REBusinessOnline

Newmark Negotiates 15,186 SF Office Lease in Bloomfield, New Jersey

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast, Office

Broadacres Office Park in Bloomfield, New Jersey, consists of four four-story buildings, each of which totals approximately 100,000 square feet.

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. — Newmark has negotiated a 15,186-square-foot office lease in the Northern New Jersey community of Bloomfield. The tenant, Technogym, a provider of equipment and digital technologies for the fitness industry, will occupy space at the 400,000-square-foot Broadacres Office Park. Jeff Schotz, Dan Reider and Peter Kasparian of Newmark represented the landlord, ERCT Capital Group, in the lease negotiations.

