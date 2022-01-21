REBusinessOnline

Newmark Negotiates $151M Sale of Office Campus in Andover, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

ANDOVER, MASS. — Newmark has negotiated the $151 million sale of a four-building office complex that is situated within Minuteman Park, a corporate campus located about 25 miles north of Boston in Andover. The buildings at 30, 100 and 200 Minuteman Road, along with the property at 138 River Road, total approximately 600,000 square feet. Robert Griffin, Edward Maher, Matthew Pullen, Samantha Hallowell and William Sleeper of Newmark represented the seller, Spear Street Capital, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.

