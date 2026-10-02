Newmark Negotiates 157,642 SF Office Lease for AT&T in Southfield, Michigan

SOUTHFIELD, MICH. — Newmark has negotiated a 157,642-square-foot office lease for AT&T at Travelers Tower II, a 13-story office building in Southfield. Daniel Canvasser and J.P. Champine of Newmark represented the landlord, Time Equities Inc., which completed extensive capital improvements. AJ Weiner and Dave MacDonald of JLL represented the tenant. Travelers Towers comprises two interconnected office buildings totaling 810,460 square feet. Tenants include Lucid Motors, R1, MetLife, Willis Towers Watson, RXO and S&P. Roughly 33,786 square feet remains available for lease.