Newmark Negotiates 18,000 SF Office Lease Expansion in Teaneck, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

TEANECK, N.J. — Newmark has negotiated an office lease expansion at Glenpointe Centre East in the Northern New Jersey community of Teaneck. Jeff Schotz, Peter Rossi, Dan Reider, Peter Kasparian and David Simson of Newmark represented the landlord, locally based investment firm Alfred Sanzari Enterprises, in the lease negotiations. Andrew Zezas of Real Estate Strategies Corp. represented the tenant, Interstate Waste Services, which has leased space at Glenpointe Center East since 2013 and now occupies about 18,000 square feet.

