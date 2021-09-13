REBusinessOnline

Newmark Negotiates 181,067 SF Industrial Lease Extension in Houston

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

HOUSTON — Newmark has negotiated a 181,067-square-foot industrial lease extension at Building 11 within Central Green Business Park in Houston. John Luck, Griffin Rich, Chris Mason, John Beach, Reggie Beaven III, Andy Iversen, Joshua Brown and Trace Elrod of Newmark represented the tenant, GAC Energy & Marine Services, in the lease negotiations. Liberty Property Co. owns the facility.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews