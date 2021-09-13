Newmark Negotiates 181,067 SF Industrial Lease Extension in Houston

HOUSTON — Newmark has negotiated a 181,067-square-foot industrial lease extension at Building 11 within Central Green Business Park in Houston. John Luck, Griffin Rich, Chris Mason, John Beach, Reggie Beaven III, Andy Iversen, Joshua Brown and Trace Elrod of Newmark represented the tenant, GAC Energy & Marine Services, in the lease negotiations. Liberty Property Co. owns the facility.