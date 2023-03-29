Newmark Negotiates 20,586 SF Office Lease in Norwalk, Connecticut

NORWALK, CONN. — Newmark has negotiated a 20,586-square-foot office lease in the southern coastal Connecticut city of Norwalk. The building at 45 Glover Ave. is located within the Towers at Merritt River development and features a café with indoor and outdoor seating, conference space and a fitness center. Bill Levitsky, James Ritman and Benjamin Goldstein of Newmark represented the tenant, Verition Fund Management, in the lease negotiations. Leslie Whatley internally represented the landlord, Building & Land Technology.