Newmark Negotiates 218,400 SF Industrial Lease Extension in Irving

by Taylor Williams

IRVING, TEXAS — Newmark has negotiated a 218,400-square-foot industrial lease extension at Building 4 of Valley View Business Center in Irving. The 414,871-square-foot building was constructed on 23 acres in 2009 and features 30-foot clear heights, 87 dock-high doors and five drive-in doors. John McMillan, Jeff Sanita, Danny Williams, Connor Reeves and Garrett Gibbons of Newmark represented the tenant, ASC Engineered Solutions, in the lease negotiations. Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Brookfield Properties.

