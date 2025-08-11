Monday, August 11, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Summerfield Apartments
The next phase of the Summerfield Apartments project will bring an additional 122 units to the Winterfield Crossing mixed-use development in Midlothian, Va.
LoansMultifamilySoutheastVirginia

Newmark Negotiates $23.1M HUD-Insured Construction Loan for Summerfield Apartments in Midlothian, Virginia

by Abby Cox

MIDLOTHIAN, VA. — Newmark has negotiated a $23.1 million HUD-insured construction loan to fund the next phase of Summerfield Apartments, a multifamily complex located within the Winterfield Crossing development in Midlothian, a suburb of Richmond. Nemo Hannafin and Ed Belz of Newmark secured the financing on behalf of the landlord, an entity doing business as Summerfield Apartments LLC, in the transaction. The next phase of the Summerfield Apartments’ project will bring an additional 122 units to the Winterfield Crossing mixed-use development. The construction timeline was not disclosed.

You may also like

Northmarq Arranges $19.6M Refinancing of Market Lofts on...

Life Time Opens Ninth Athletic Club in Atlanta...

Blue Ridge Beverage Co. Relocates to 80,000 SF...

Purdue Research Foundation, ACC Open 984-Bed Student Housing...

Midas Hospitality, Double Eagle Development Deliver 227-Unit Luxury...

Memphis: A World-Class Logistics Hub Positioned for Future...

Partnership Receives Final Approval for $1B Mixed-Use Development...

Sonnenblick-Eichner Arranges $22.6M in Leasehold Financing for Downtown...

Capital Square Acquires 62-Unit Active Adult Community in...