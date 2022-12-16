REBusinessOnline

Newmark Negotiates $23.5M Sale of The Block at Pima Center Retail Property in Scottsdale

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Restaurant, Retail, Western

Located in Scottsdale, Ariz., The Block at Pima Center features 37,958 square feet of retail space.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Newmark has arranged the sale of The Block at Pima Center, a multi-tenant retail property in Scottsdale. Block East LLC and Block West LLC sold the asset to New Block 22 LLC for $23.5 million.

Located at the northwest corner of Via De Ventura and Arizona State Route 101, The Block at Pima Center features 37,958 square feet of retail space that was fully leased at the time of sale. Current tenants include Starbucks Coffee, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Mayweather Boxing + Fitness and Spinato’s. The property features several full-service restaurants with patios, fast-casual dining options, health and fitness tenants, and personal care services.

Jesse Goldsmith, Steve Julius and Chase Dorsett of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction.

