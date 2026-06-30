Tuesday, June 30, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsCaliforniaOfficeWestern

Newmark Negotiates $24.5M Sale of Office Campus in Carlsbad, California

by Amy Works

CARLSBAD, CALIF. — Newmark has negotiated the $24.5 million sale of Ventana, a Class A office campus located at 2173, 2175 and 2177 Salk Ave. in the Southern California city of Carlsbad. The names of the seller and buyer were not disclosed.

Ventana features three buildings offering a total of 219,359 square feet of office space on nearly 15 acres. The property features institutional-grade construction, “large” and “efficient” floor plates and an amenity package that includes outdoor tenant areas and fitness facilities. At the time of sale, the campus was approximately 65 percent leased.

Brad Tecca and Rick Reeder of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.

You may also like

FrostPoint Capital Acquires 22,069 SF Metro Birmingham Retail...

American Landmark Acquires 240-Unit Multifamily Community in Nashville

Hudson Atlantic Negotiates Sale of 59-Unit Affordable Seniors...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $16M Sale of Brooklyn...

JLL, GA Group Broker $75M Sale-Leaseback of Family...

Gart Properties Acquires 158,000 SF Shopping Center in...

Seattle Housing Agency Buys First Multifamily Property for...

IPA Arranges $32M Sale of Multifamily Property in...

Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR Brokers Sale of...