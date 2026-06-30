Newmark Negotiates $24.5M Sale of Office Campus in Carlsbad, California

CARLSBAD, CALIF. — Newmark has negotiated the $24.5 million sale of Ventana, a Class A office campus located at 2173, 2175 and 2177 Salk Ave. in the Southern California city of Carlsbad. The names of the seller and buyer were not disclosed.

Ventana features three buildings offering a total of 219,359 square feet of office space on nearly 15 acres. The property features institutional-grade construction, “large” and “efficient” floor plates and an amenity package that includes outdoor tenant areas and fitness facilities. At the time of sale, the campus was approximately 65 percent leased.

Brad Tecca and Rick Reeder of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.