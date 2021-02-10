REBusinessOnline

Newmark Negotiates 257,500 SF Industrial Lease Extension in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Newmark has negotiated a 257,500-square-foot industrial lease extension at 4900 Alliance Gateway in Fort Worth. Louis Pascuzzi, Jim Cooksey, Trace Elrod, Chris Mason, John Beach, Reggie Beavan III, Andy Iversen, David Creiner, Brad Mason and Jack Brewer of Newmark represented the tenant, Ed Tucker Distributor Inc., in the lease negotiations.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
[ecs-list-events design="compact" contentorder="date_thumb, title, venue, time" limit="6" titlesize="13px" eventdetails="true" cat="webinar" exclude_cat="rescheduled-due-to-covid19"]

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  