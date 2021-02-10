Newmark Negotiates 257,500 SF Industrial Lease Extension in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Newmark has negotiated a 257,500-square-foot industrial lease extension at 4900 Alliance Gateway in Fort Worth. Louis Pascuzzi, Jim Cooksey, Trace Elrod, Chris Mason, John Beach, Reggie Beavan III, Andy Iversen, David Creiner, Brad Mason and Jack Brewer of Newmark represented the tenant, Ed Tucker Distributor Inc., in the lease negotiations.