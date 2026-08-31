Newmark Negotiates $26M Sale of Office Tower in Norfolk, Virginia

NORFOLK, VA. — Newmark has negotiated the $26 million sale of 150 West Main Street, a 233,772-square-foot trophy office tower located in downtown Norfolk’s Waterside District. Kawa Capital Management was the buyer. Mark Williford, Will Bradley and Evan Wells of Newmark represented the seller, Gate Petroleum Co., in the transaction.

Constructed in 2002, the 21-story tower’s onsite amenities include 24-hour security service, attached parking, a 2,000-square-foot multi-purpose meeting room, a full-service restaurant and a ground-level bank.