REBusinessOnline

Newmark Negotiates 28,576 SF Industrial Lease Expansion in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Newmark has negotiated a 28,576-square-foot industrial lease expansion at 1125 Hayden Drive in the northern Dallas suburb of Carrollton. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1981 and totals 77,486 square feet. Garrett Gibbons Jr., Trace Elrod, Reggie Beavan III, Andy Iversen, Chris Mason, John Beach and Jack Brewer of Newmark represented the tenant, Packaging Solutions Inc., in the lease negotiations. Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, an entity doing business as MP Acquiport Industrial LLC.

